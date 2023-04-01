Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been ruling the fantasies of women for decades even our Bollywood’s Sonam Kapoor got cleanly bowled by their charm. The Neerja actress spoke about her crush years ago, which is something Tom and Brad’s female fans would strongly agree with. She once said how she got swayed by their charm after watching them in Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles in 1994. Sonam even made a comparison with the Twilight saga’s Robert Pattison who became a rage among the audience. Scroll below to find out the naughty thing Sonam confessed about!

For the unversed, Sonam made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. One of the most notable works in her filmography to this day is her role as the titular character of Neerja Bhanot in Neerja. She won a lot of accolades and appreciation for it.

In 2011, Sonam Kapoor met Hollywood star Tom Cruise at his Mission Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol premiere. A report by Hindustan Times states that Cruise was Sonam’s first crush and she had a poster of him in her bedroom. Speaking of Tom and Brad Pitt, the fashionista of Bollywood said, “Of course, after Titanic, my heart belonged to Leo (Leonardo DiCaprio) but I remember Tom and Brad Pitt in Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994). Two hot hunky vampires, long before Robert Pattinson and Twilight came on the scene… It was the stuff of teenage wet dreams.”

In Bollywood, everybody is astonished by the handsomeness of Sonam Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor even at this age. But his daughter was not fazed by it as she shared back then, “But Tom is naturally beautiful even at 50-something. The Goras (foreigners) are equally impressed with dad (Anil Kapoor) but being his daughter I can’t say that.”

She added, “He [Tom Cruise] praised me a lot to dad. I blushed and giggled like a schoolgirl. I’ve never been good at handling compliments.” For those who don’t know, Anil Kapoor made an appearance in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 4.

