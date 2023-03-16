Leonardo DiCaprio was once stereotyped into doing roles that were of a similar type. Thanks to his heartthrob image after appearing in James Cameron’s Titanic movie. However, he was once offered a role in American Psycho, which was later taken by Christian Bale. Read on to find out why he dropped out of the overly-packed race for the role of Patrick Bateman.

The staple Hollywood classic, American Psycho, had the Titanic’s heartthrob. However, as difficult as it might seem to envision any other actor besides Bale in the role of Patrick Bateman, DiCaprio left the project at the time due to creative differences with the makers.

During a conversation with Vice, American Psycho’s co-writer, Guinevere Turner, revealed why Leonardo DiCaprio left the project. “I believe she said, ‘Please don’t do this movie. Coming off of ‘Titanic,’ there is an entire planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrible violence toward women”, said Turner.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s fame with his then-recently released Titanic made him rise in the pop culture world. And doing a movie with “horrible violence toward women” would have impacted his image. However, Leo has not confirmed why he opted out of the role, but what if he had played the role of American Psycho right after his cute boy image of Jack Dawson?

The report also adds that Gloria Steinem’s crusade against the movie is the reason Leonardo DiCaprio exited the project. Playing such a controversial role would be no less than a career suicide for the Titanic star. However, it was Christian Bale’s flawless acting that just added more spark to the role, and it is still remembered as one of his iconic performances.

