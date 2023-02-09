Hollywood classic Titanic has clocked 25 years. Yes, you read it right. To mark the occasion, the film will be re-released this Friday. James Cameron’s romantic film was first released in December 1997 starring Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet in the lead roles.

As the film completes 25 years and is all set for its re-release, we decided to bring to you a throwback story when Cameron hinted that Kate was the one who helped the team to finalize Leo as the leading man for this epic love story. Well! We couldn’t thank her enough for doing that because if she would have not done it, we would have not got an iconic love story that’s still so fresh. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The evergreen romantic saga, Titanic is now 25 years old, and we just can’t believe it because it is still so popular among people from all walks of life. Well, we are glad that she said, “He is the guy” because we know no one could have pulled off the role of Jack Dawson, the way Leo did.

The crackling chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet is still adored and loved by their fans in Titanic. As per a report by Times Of India, Cameron once hinted that Kate was the one who helped the team to lock Leo as the leading man for the film. He said, “She was very enthusiastic when she came out of the reading with Leo. And you know, I am not blind, deaf, and dumb, I could see the chemistry between them.” In fact, he also revealed that Kate thought Leo is the perfect man for the role and had said, “He is the guy, He is the guy.”

For the unversed, the film was first released in December 1997.

If you are still planning your Valentine’s Day, then watching Titanic with BAE would be the best idea this year. What are you waiting for? Drop everything and lock your day right now.

