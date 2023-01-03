James Cameron, director of grand movies like Titanic, and the Avatar franchise, is known to be a hard taskmaster, from allegedly nailing the phones of his cast and crew on the wall to threatening to fire them for taking bathroom breaks. The film Titanic is still one of the most iconic films in Hollywood and is loved by all. It also received 11 Oscars, and maybe they managed to achieve that because of the director’s discipline because, as per reports, they were already running behind schedule. Kate Winslet found a smart yet gross loophole to sneak out to pee without facing Cameron’s brunt!

Kate is a very elegant and chic actress, but when nature calls, everyone comes down on the same level. The Titanic actress was relatively new at that time; hence she diligently obeyed the captain of their ship.

The lead actors of Titanic, Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio, have shared a strong bond of friendship for years now. As mentioned before, since the director did not allow bathroom breaks, Kate peed in the water tank while filming Titanic with Leo around her. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “Yes, I admit to sometimes peeing in that water. Because you wanted to get it right. You didn’t want to have to get out and go to the bathroom, which would take half an hour with corsets and dresses and all that sort of thing. So yeah, I peed. I mean, it’s the same with a swimming pool- do you really about what’s in it?”

Well, it was not just Kate Winslet, but her co-actor Leonardo DiCaprio too, who followed the same plan. According to a report by Buzzfeed, Leo and Kate took turns, swam over to a different side of the tank to get relieved, and he would say, “Sweetie, sweetie, I gotta pee.” He would say.

Titanic catapulted Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Winslet to stardom, and the duo has come a long way and established themselves quite well in Hollywood.

