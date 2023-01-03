Khloe Kardashian has not been very lucky when it comes to love. The actress gave a second chance to the father of her daughter, True, but he blew it off yet again. But this is not the first time the reality star has been cheated upon. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom betrayed her in the worst possible way and is opening about it all in an unfiltered statement. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Khloe was previously married to former professional basketball player, Lamar. After dating for a few months, the couple kind of fast-tracked their relationship and got married in 2009. The duo split in 2013 after the athlete was found to be cheating on his wife, numerous times.

Lamar Odom is not talking about his serial cheating phase on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: S*x, Drugs & Kardashians. He confessed that there’s a lot more that the public still doesn’t know about. He is now embarrassed of whatever he did during his marriage with Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar Odom said, “Behind the scenes, I put her through sh*t. Like, shit that y’all don’t know. The shit y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

The ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian confessed to having “full-blown relationships” during their marriage. He continued, “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time. I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

Khloe Kardashian was still kind enough to not finalize her divorce from Lamar Odom until 2016 as he was battling substance abuse.

