The year 2022 was no less than any rollercoaster ride for Hollywood. The year saw a lot of blockbusters but was ridden with several scandals that have definitely stuck with people. One of the controversies that dominated the headlines was Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

In early April last year, the Depp v. Heard trial made headlines all over the world as the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress. The result turned out to be a big win for Depp but Heard’s reputation took a hit.

Amber Heard was brutally trolled online by Johnny Depp’s fans. The vile accusations that stood against her in court only worsened the situation. The Aquaman actress’ viral courtroom pictures and testimonies were turned into memes on social media. As the trial went on, several netizens even started an online campaign against her during the trial.

So much so, the actress has now been featured in a list of ‘The Most Annoying Celebrities’ everyone got sick of in 2022 as compiled by Ranker. She also bagged the top 4 spot beating even Kanye West. People must really loathe Heard for that to happen.

In Ranker’s ‘Celebrities You’re Sick Of in 2022’ list, Amber Heard grabbed the fourth spot, leaving behind even the queen of controversy, Kim Kardashian. Not just that. The London Fields actress also beat Kanye West, who wreaked havoc online like no one else, on the list.

It is also worth pointing out that the British Royal family Meghan Markle topped the list followed by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry in second place. Interestingly, Oprah Winfrey has also made it to the list only to grab the third spot. As Johnny Depp’s ex-wife made it to the top 4, Kanye West made it to the top 10 after occupying the ninth spot in the list followed by his ex-wife at number 10.

