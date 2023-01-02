Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer first hooked up in 2008, and had a cold and hot romance ever since. The duo made a lot of headlines due to their on-and-off relationship. However, they officially parted ways in August 2008 but eventually reconciled and attended the Oscars together. The duo later split again but decided to stay friendly.

Jennifer’s relationship with John Mayer lasted for a year. Their A-list romance soon turned sour and the stars split up soon after, they have both been brutally honest about each other. Jennifer reportedly never recovered from the heartbreak she faced after John Mayer left for her being old and boring. Scroll down to read.

An insider split to Globe Magazine that you are Gonna Live Forever in Me Singer found another girlfriend who was half the age of Jennifer Aniston after ditching her. The insider said, “Jen never got over John when he dumped her. John strung her along for years, but now he has turned his back on her and branded her as old and boring.”

The insider further added, “John was the only guy after Brad she fell truly, madly in love with ( and that includes Justin). The publication went on to claim that Mayer “turned down flat” and told the Morning Show star “as politely as possible they are not compatible.”

Well, between them, Friends star Jennifer Aniston and rockstar John boast an extensive dating record that includes some biggest names in the industry. John’s past relationships include Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Jessica Simpson. On the other hand, Jen has dated Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux, Paul Rudd, and Vince Vaughn.

However, during an interview, John Mayer revealed that it was hard for him to get over Jennifer Aniston and admitted that he is having a hard time moving on.

