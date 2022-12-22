Blues musician John Mayer has opened up about his decision to drop out of the dating game.

The Grammy winner, 45, discussed the role his sobriety has played in his dating tendencies on the Call Her Daddy podcast’s first-ever holiday special, reports People magazine.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of… it’s not patterned anymore,” John Mayer told host Alex Cooper.

“I don’t really date – I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage,” John Mayer added.

According to People, the catalyst for Mayer’s sobriety came after Drake‘s 30th birthday and the subsequent six-day hangover Mayer suffered as a result of drinking at the party. The singer has not had a drink since October 23, 2016, he previously shared.

Mayer, who has famously been linked to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt, also addressed his reputation for being a womaniser.

“I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I’m on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like ‘Lothario’ and ‘Womaniser’, and I think that is what that is,” John Mayer told Cooper.

“But I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree? It was less this [Mayer rubs his hands together] and more like this [Mayer looks around]: Me? Because it was always set forth to me that like, that shouldn’t happen,” he added.

