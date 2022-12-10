This week has been the most dramatic one in the realm of superheroes and it has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe this time for a change. The drama this time is unfolding in the DCU where James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken the highest chair to reshape the world of Batman and Superman. It was reported that Gunn and his co-boss have axed Wonder Woman 3 leading to Patty Jenkins’ exit and the project now standing in the middle like an orphan. But looks like Taylor Swift fans are already campaigning for her to take the job.

Confused? Well, to keep you in sync with the news, pop sensation Taylor Swift after ruling the music charts for years has now decided to try her hands at the toughest job of all, direction. She announced her directorial debut and hinted that it will happen sooner than expected. Swifties (as her fans are called) are already speculating what her next project will be.

Amid all of this is the DCU drama where the future of Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot is in unsettling waters as we speak. So now as Patty Jenkins has reportedly parted ways, Swifties are campaigning to make Taylor Swift the director of the Threequel that has all the eyes on it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

On the internet, after Taylor Swift broke the news of entering direction and Patty Jenkins’ exit from Wonder Woman 3 was reported, Swifties were quick to draw parallels and manifest things that are beyond happening. One even said this cannot be a coincidence. Check the tweets below.

Patty Jenkins leaves Wonder Woman 3 and Taylor Swift announces she’s directing a movie. Coincidence? I think not. — Kaiden Trousers 🏳️‍🌈 (@GwynethTrask) December 9, 2022

However, the same set of fans has also speculated Taylor Swift is directing Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot. So take everything of this with a pinch of salt. As for Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker quit Wonder Woman 3 after the studio heads rejected her second attempt at the script. She was upset and didn’t want to adhere to the demands of the bosses as per reports. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

