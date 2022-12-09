If there’s one film that everyone is waiting for to be released with a bated breath is Avatar 2. The official title of the film is ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ and is directed by James Cameron. The first franchise of the film was released in 2009 and shattered some major box office records and it was a world that we never witnessed before. Now, in a new interview, Cameron opened up on his film being compared with Marvel’s Avengers in terms of VFX and revealed that ‘it’s not even close’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Marvel has been setting new records in terms of using technology for VFX in their films. On the other hand, James is one director in Hollywood who has always delivered A1 results with his films and has never disappointed his fans when it comes to storytelling.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, James Cameron was asked if Marvel movies in the recent times has motivated him to do better in VFX and replying to the same, the director said, “Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry.”

James Cameron further explained, “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists, more tools and plug-ins and code [to use]. You’ve got more talented people writing code out there.”

The Titanic director added, “Our team at WETA Digital [the New Zealand effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson] is constantly having new hires, and it’s coming out of that pool, so it improves everything. That said, WETA FX, as it’s called now, is the best. Right? Industrial Light & Magic does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing… Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. You saw [Avatar: The Way of Water]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did.”

What are your thoughts on James Cameron getting pissed at VFX comparisons between Marvel’s Avengers’ and Avatar 2? Tell us in the space below.

