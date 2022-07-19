Robert Downey Jr is beaten by Samuel L Jackson as the highest-grossing action star in Hollywood. Tinseltown is famous for producing action-packed movies and has been one of the prominent genres from the early days of cinema. Besides those two actors, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Keanu Reeves, Angelina Jolie, and more are known for kicking a**es and punching villains in the guts.

While talking about RDJ and Jackson, the two most celebrated stars of their times have worked together in MCU’s Avengers. We all know Iron Man’s crazy moves, but even Nick Fury has had chances to fight the bad guys in Captain Marvel.

Now, it turns out that it is Samuel L Jackson, who is the highest-grossing action star and has beaten Robert Downey Jr to it. According to UK-based price comparison service Uswitch, the Pulp Fiction star has a combined gross total of $18.93 billion through his action movies. Whereas RDJ’s action films have a total revenue of $10.45 billion.

Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr are followed by Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña with $8.37 billion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen at fourth place with $5.73 billion. The fifth actor is Chris Evans, aka Captain America, with his films grossing a total of $5.23 billion.

It is good to see that the list includes actresses as well. While Downey Jr may have earned a lot through his role as beloved Iron Man, Samuel has had a range of action roles in films like Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Kong: Skull Island, Die Hard 3, The Negotiator, Star Wars, and more.

Samuel L Jackson will next appear in MCU’s The Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While Robert Downey Jr will appear in All-Star Weekend, Christopher Nolan’s star-studded Oppenheimer, and more.

