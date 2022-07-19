Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins the ensemble cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. When the movie adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novels hit the screens, it had become a fan favourite franchise. It starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and more.

Advertisement

Now, a prequel is in motion and is set decades before the events of the original series. Talks around it began as early as 2017 when Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced plans to put together a writer’s room to develop spinoffs of the franchise.

Advertisement

Many new developments have been made around The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, including setting a cast. A new member has joined the Hunger Games prequel team, and it is none other than Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. A statement by the execs at the production company revealed this information.

“With production underway, we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem,” the statement read. “Peter is not just a fan favorite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays,” it continued. The Game of Thrones star will be playing the role of Casca Highbottom, the Academy dean and the creator of Hunger Games in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Dinklage is a part of the star-studded cast that includes Tom Blyth as young Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Baird, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman. Previously, it was revealed that the Hunger Games prequel film will be clashing with Dune 2 at the box office.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit the screens on 17 November 2023. Are you excited to see Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and the rest of the cast in the upcoming flick?

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Cerny Share Some Scorchingly S*xy Bedroom Pics & It’s Definitely NSFW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram