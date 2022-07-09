There is a lot happening in Westeros and while there is House Of The Dragon fast approaching its release date, a Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harrington green signalled and much more, the curiosity is still high for the written material by George RR Martin. The author of the classic story has been in the headlines for various reasons. But the most prominent question is when will The Winds Of Winter come out and what storyline it follows. Well, turns out the writer is all set to give us some major tea.

If you are unaware, Game Of Thrones was following George RR Martin’s writing till the season 5 end, and season 6 was a story that was specifically written for the show and not adapted from any book. The books as of now end where the brother of Castle Rock murdered Jon Snow. The biggest question now is how Martin plans to shape his story and the climax to it.

What also is evident is the hate for Game Of Thrones Season 8 and how the finale left a bitter taste for a majority of people across the globe. George RR Martin has now decided to reveal how Winds Of Winter will turn out and how it will be far away from the television version of it. Read on to know everything you should.

As per We Got This covered, George RR Martin talking about his next book wrote, “What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter, but much of the rest will be quite different.”

The author then revealed that even the deaths will be different. “One thing I can say, in general, enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: Not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive until the end of A Song of Ice and Fire, and not all of the characters who died on Game of Thrones will die in A Song of Ice and Fire,” George RR Martin concluded.

