Chris Hemsworth may play god on screen, but for some, he is no less in real life. Besides his charming looks and bulging biceps, the Thor actor has a taste in fashion. His several red carpet looks have made us drool over him. Currently, the actor is making a lot of noise over the release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

It premiered recently and has managed to cause an uproar amongst the fans. Chris and the rest of the cast stunned the audience with their fancy and stylish outfits. The Avengers: Endgame actor’s royal blue suit matched his eyes.

Chris Hemsworth indeed has an impeccable style. One of our favourites is his look from the 2014 Oscars. The Spiderhead actor had walked the red carpet with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who was then pregnant with their twins. Hemsworth decked the occasion with a David August suit, while Elsa was in a beautiful teal gown from Elie Saab.

The suit worn by Chris Hemsworth was a three-piece ensemble consisting of a coat, an undercoat, and a shirt. Besides the finish, it was the burgundy colour that stole all the attention. We can learn a thing or two when it comes to styling suits from Chris. The white pocket lining, the black bow tie, and the black lapel blended well.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at The Oscars 2014 #Oscars2014 hamil o.o pic.twitter.com/HULgOTNmd3 — Diocletian of Dalmatia (@itsanansy) March 3, 2014

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor had also worn a Montblanc watch with it. He looked dreamy and dashing as ever. His suit collections have made a big impact on men’s fashion. He is often an inspiration behind putting together a dazzling and dapper fit.

While talking about Chris Hemsworth, recently, his salary for the latest Marvel flick was revealed. It is said to be $20 million, which is much higher than what he received for the first Thor film. This doesn’t include the profits he will make through the movie’s box office.

