Every Marvel Cinematic Universe project that has been coming out of the mill has been only making louder buzz than the previous and the studio is only reaching new heights. But while the newbies keep flowing in and the projects earn big at the box office, one that has been in the making since 2019 is Captain America 4. Not just the fact that it is being made but also that the main man in not Chris Evans but Anthony Mackie is what the audience is curious about. But turns out there is a new update.

You have to be living in a cave if you aren’t aware about the biggest shuffle that the Captain America Franchise has gone through. It was after the events of Avengers: Endgame that Steve Rogers gave his shield to Sam Wilson and now he had to handle that mantle. But it later took an entire season of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier for Wilson to be convinced that he can be the new Cap.

The journey is now all set to continue to films and Captain America 4 will have Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson aka the new Captain America and save America from the infinite baddies. And while we thought things have slowed down on the pre-production of the movie, we have got a new update and the movie now has a director. Read on to know everything you should about this important update of the day.

If the report in The Hollywood Reporter is anything to go by, Captain America 4 now has a director to shape the film and Marvel heads are moving swiftly towards getting into production of the first Avenger’s next flick. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onha has been roped in to direct the movie. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Mission are penning the script as we speak. The later is also the man behind Winter Soldier.

There is no confirmation if Chris Evans is joining Captain America 4 in any way, but there will be a lot of surprises waiting for us on the other end. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the Entertainment world.

