We all enjoyed watching Avengers: Endgame and had a gala time. There were too many genuinely funny moments and one of them is of course the out-of-shape look of Chris Hemsworth. While it was done to be taken in a lighthearted way, some fans really got p*ssed at it. It was blown out of proportion so much that the episode was termed ‘fat Thor’ controversy.

Chris will be reprising his much-loved character in the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love And Thunder‘. For those who don’t know, Avengers: Endgame glimpsed the audience with the overweight version of Thor. Many who watched the film, loved it and hailed the makers for bringing a fresh layer to the character. Others trolled them for making fun of overweight people.

One of the screenwriters of Endgame, Christopher Markus had defended the character’s look by calling it “depressive alcoholic”. He described it as a result of failing in preventing the destruction of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok’s end.

“What is the end result of a guy who has lost so much and just blatantly failed?” Markus had said in an interview with Vulture. “We wondered, ‘Okay, well, what if he does become a sort of depressive alcoholic?’ And the weight gain was just part and parcel of that state of mind’,” he added.

Back in April this year, upon Thor: Love And Thunder’s trailer release, the fat Thor controversy got reignited on social media. Some said that they would love to see an unusual and fresh avatar of Chris, while others called Marvel fat-phobic for using this side of the character just for fun.

After watching the trailer, one Twitter user took a dig at Marvel as he anticipated a fat-phobic character one more time. He wrote, “After watching Thor Love and Thunder teaser I am again sure they gonna make Thor a dummy and joker…The movie will be dominated by She Thor and Gorr the God Butcher… After Avengers End game fat Thor humiliation now one more Thor humiliation awaits.” Another one wrote the fat Thor is doing harm to overweight people.

After watching Thor Love and Thunder teaser I am again sure they gonna make Thor a dummy and joker…The movie will be dominated by She Thor and Gorr the God Butcher… After Avengers End game fat Thor humiliation now one more Thor humiliation awaits. — Sai (@akakrcb6) April 18, 2022

One of the critics who supported the unusual look of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, wrote, “If Marvel had any guts they’d let Thor stay fat.”

If Marvel had any guts they'd let Thor stay fat. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 18, 2022

Many more netizens too supported the look and hoped to see it in Thor: Love And Thunder, which releases on July 8th.

