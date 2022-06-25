As Chris Hemsworth preps for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, whispers around his Marvel future sweep through the internet. Recently, it was being said that the upcoming instalment might be the actor’s last venture as the Asgardian. It is his fourth solo adventure, which is the first for any Marvel hero.

It just recently had its world premiere, where the cast and crew, including Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and more, walked the red carpet in their fancy fits. Fans are excited to see the original Avenger on the big screen once again, especially since the overwhelmingly positive first reactions.

While talking about Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel future, previously, the actor spoke about the possibility of Thor: Love and Thunder being his last movie as the superhero and hinted that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster might take up the mantle. Though the actor didn’t give any definitive answer, speculations arose, and fans went haywire.

However, now, Chris Hemsworth spoke with Extra at Thor: Love and Thunder’s premiere and shared that he would love to come back as the Asgardian. “I love it, I love it. I’ll come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage, you know. I love it,” the Spiderhead actor said.

“My whole career has been based around me playing this character, and to come back again and again and play it with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy,” Hemsworth added. “And, yeah, we’ll see what the fans want, and I don’t know, I’m down for whatever is enjoyable and having a good time. That’s what this experience in the Marvel world has been for me, so bring it on,” he continued.

While this still doesn’t mean that Chris Hemsworth might return for another solo film, it all depends on how Thor: Love and Thunder go. But he could certainly play the character in other movies or MCU series.

