Johnny Depp has been continuously trying to revive his career ever since he won the defamation trial against Amber Heard. He’s supposed to get $10.35 million as damages but money is the last thing he cares about. After multiple demands by fans, has Disney finally issued an apology to the actor and requested him to return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise? Scroll below for details!

Owing to the accusations made by Amber Heard, Johnny witnessed a huge fall in his career. Not only did he stop getting offers from filmmakers, he was also ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 and Pirates Of The Caribbean. However, it is also said that his unprofessional behaviour was the reason why Disney never promised to make him part of the upcoming franchise.

As per an Australian pop culture gossip site Poptopic.com, Disney has now finally apologized to Johnny Depp. They reportedly made a sweet gesture and even offered him a whopping 2355 crores ($301 million) to return as the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

A source close to the publication revealed, “I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

However, there remains no confirmation of the same. In fact, the article has raised doubts as the amount offered by Disney seems to be really close to what Johnny Depp mentioned in the defamation trial.

If one recalls, Depp had said that he would not return to Pirates Of The Caribbean now even if he was paid a sum of something as huge as $301 million. Furthermore, producers have previously clarified that they have no plans to bring back Johnny so far. So it seems this is nothing but just another rumour!

But fans would definitely want to see JD return as Jack Sparrow!

