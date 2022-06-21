Johnny Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow has become an iconic character, and that is why it hurts his fans the most when he said he won’t be returning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But can you imagine if JD never took up the role and someone else bagged it before him? Scroll down to know who that ‘someone’ was.

Currently, a lot is going on around the actor and his role. He lost the deal after Disney fired him over abuse allegations made by Amber Heard. The former couple was in a heated defamation trial, and that ended with Depp winning it. While fans want him back, he is adamant about not reprising the role.

But there was a time when many actors were considered for Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp. This includes Jim Carrey, who auditioned for the Pirates of the Caribbean character after being offered. However, it is said that The Mask actor turned down the role due to a conflicting schedule with his 2003 film Bruce Almighty.

Can you imagine Jim Carrey as Captain Jack Sparrow? He does bring a comic ring to it, but Johnny Depp served it well. Now, no one else can associate with the character besides him. Besides Carrey, it is said that many other celebrities were offered the Pirates of the Caribbean role, like Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey, Robert DeNiro, Michael Keaton, and Christopher Walken.

Meanwhile, ever since the defamation case against Amber Heard, JD’s fans have demanded to bring the actor back to the franchise through several petitions. Just recently, fans went haywire when the Disneyland Castle in Paris projected Sparrow during the POTC show.

Many fans demanded Disney apologise to Johnny Depp for removing him as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, while others speculated if this is a comeback.

