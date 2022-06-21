While Harry Styles may not open up about much, the member of the now-on hiatus boy band is pretty vocal and supportive when it comes to helping his fans come out. While we know of the One Direction band member helping at least 7 fans come out of the closet – till January 2022, the singer helped another during his recent concert.

Going by the videos on social media, during his Sunday concert in London, Styles caught the request of an enthusiastic Italian supporter and helped him come out as gay. Scroll below to watch how he did it.

During his Sunday concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, Harry Styles caught sight of an enthusiastic Italian supporter holding up a sign that read – “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” Not one to not indulge his fans‘ requests – especially when it comes to helping them come out, the single happily obliging and he waved a rainbow flag doing just that. And here’s how it went.

As seen in the videos, while the crowd of fans presents chanted the Italian1 fan’s name, Harry Styles – with the Pride flag in his hand, declared, “When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works. When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.” The former One Direction member then across the massive stage with the flag by his feet as his band built the anticipation with a swirling drum beat.

Then, with his head thrown back and with the rainbow flag raised above, Styles shouted, “Congratulations, you’re a free man!” Check out the wholesome moment that happened in London here:

Harry helps a fan come out tonight at Wembley Stadium – June 19 🏳️‍🌈 (via @calsmoodswings) #LoveOnTourWembley pic.twitter.com/or0BbRkg1K — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 19, 2022

Styles is also set to continue his “Love On Tour” through March of 2023 with 15 shows each in New York and Los Angeles and an additional five nights per city in Chicago and Austin.

On a different note, Harry Styles’ old bandmate, Niall Horan – another fourth of One Direction, was also in attendance for Sunday’s Wembley show.

