Hailey Bieber is a skincare queen who likes to flaunt her skin from time to time. The model, who is married to Justin Bieber, is dedicated to the practice of following a routine that keeps her face healthy. A lot is going on in her personal life, with her recent stroke-like symptoms and her husband’s face paralysis.

Amidst that, the beauty has found time to launch her skincare brand, Rhode, claiming a new title of the entrepreneur under her name. Just recently, the model celebrated the launch of her line, which offers a new take on beauty.

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram stories and shared a three-step skincare routine that will give you a visible glow. It is also perfect for people with dry skin, as shared by Bieber herself. For the first step, Hailey used 1-2 pumps of the Peptide Glazing Fluid. She gently put it on her face using her fingers.

This gel serum offers clear skin, and more amounts can be used for dry skin. For the second step, Hailey Bieber used the Barrier Restore Cream and massaged her face and neck with it. The moisturiser is good for extra hydration of your skin which helps in managing the elasticity and reduces wrinkles. It is lightweight, comforts, soothes, and softens the skin over time.

The third and final step was applying Peptide Lip Treatment. While we often focus on our skin, lip care should be kept in mind as well. Lips get dry faster which is why it is important to exfoliate them and keep them replenished. Hailey used her lip gloss that offers a restorative lip treatment for naturally plump, pillowy-soft lips.

Over the past few years, a boost in following a skincare routine has increased. The trends have changed, and Hailey Bieber’s regime is perfect for those who like to keep it minimal but also achieve the skin they want.

