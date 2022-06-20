Amber Heard has been under the radar ever since she lost the defamation suit to Johnny Depp. There has been a constant curiosity to know whether she will continue to play Mera in Aquaman 2. But amid it all, the actress received massive backlash over recently travelling on a private jet. She has now been spotted at a discounted store and netizens are calling it a PR stunt. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Amber has been ordered to pay a sum of a whopping $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor too was asked to pay $2 million after his attorney called Heard’s allegations a ‘hoax.’

While Johnny Depp can easily afford to pay his ordered sum to his ex-wife, it is difficult for Amber Heard to pay the $10.35 million sum as her net worth itself is around $8 million. Her lawyer had previously opened up on how she certainly cannot pay that huge sum and will be appealing the verdict. Amidst it all, she was seen travelling via a private jet and faced a lot of trolls over it.

Yesterday, Amber Heard was spotted at TJ Maxx, a discounted store for clothes, in New York’s Hamptons. Accompanying her was sister Whitney Heard. Her move came into the limelight as celebrities are often expected to shop at high-end brands.

But amid the news of Amber not being able to afford the damages, she’s gone low-key and is now shopping at a discounted shopping place. However, Johnny Depp fans have been calling her act a ‘PR stunt.’ In addition, the news was a TMZ exclusive, the same portal that first shared clips of Amber’s bruises in the media from the alleged abuse by the Fantastic Beasts actor.

A user wrote, “For most of us, nothing’s wrong with TJ Maxx- I shop there! But in Amber’s eyes, this is the lowest of the low, and she’s clearly doing this for sympathy.”Oh, poor Amber, she can’t shop on Rodeo Drive anymore!” I’ll cry as many tears for Amber as she cried on the stand.”

Another wrote, “As if anyone would believe this PR stunt. Since when do celebrities no longer get designer clothes as gifts? They get boxes of it every day, don’t they? Heard is so transparent it hurts.”

“Nah. This is a just a media ploy. So she can wiggle her way out of paying Depp. Her child’s father has $. The Defendant is set for life,” a user tweeted.

Another tweet read, “She’s making the rounds again. Interviews, shopping. People still wanna hear her side of whatever story she makes up that day. Next up happy meals for AH brought to you by TMZ.”

Amber Heard's money situation is apparently somewhat dire these days in the wake of the Johnny Depp verdict — which awarded $8.3 million in damages — so in light of that … to TJ Maxx it is. https://t.co/nemxxIKSg9 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2022

