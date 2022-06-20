Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the clip, she can be seen driving around with her dog.

Alongside the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband, singer Nick Jonas took to the comment section and dropped a heart.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. It is said that the film has been witnessing a major delay as the leading actresses are finding it difficult to find matching dates.

Priyanka has also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will share the screen space with Sienna Miller.

