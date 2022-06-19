Actors around the world surely gain a sense of pride after having an award dedicated to them, and if it’s an Oscar, it’s safe to say that the actor or actress would guard it with his or her life. But the same can’t be said for Natalie Portman.

Talking about the same, did you know the Thor actress had once claimed to have accidentally misplaced the awards and had no idea about their whereabouts?

In an old 2015 media interaction, Natalie Portman talked about the pure gold Oscars award she had received for her performance in her 2011 released film Black Swan. The actress was quite calm when she expressed that had not seen it for quite a while, indicating that she might have misplaced the prestigious award.

Natalie Portman said, “I don’t know where it is. I think it’s in the safe or something. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it in a while … I mean, Darren [Aronofsky] actually said to me something when we were in that whole thing that resonated so deeply. I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols. And this is literally like gold men. This is literally worshipping gold idols – if you worship it. That’s why it’s not displayed on the wall. It’s a false idol.”

While this might be a joke on the actor’s part, or there is a chance that she might have found it later, Natalie is confirmed to be an artist who believes in success from hard work and does not value a status like a million-dollar cheque.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman will be reprising her role in the third instalment of Macy’s Thor franchise, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress will be seen as Jane Foster alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe. The movie is set to release on 7th July 2022.

