Marvel has never failed to entertain their loyal fan base and with every release, they leave their audience something to look forward to. Although, the COVID pandemic delayed some of their projects, the studio is now back on track as they’re treating fans with back-to-back films and series. After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the studio is all set for the release of Thor: Love And Thunder which is set to release in 3 weeks. The advance booking for the same has already begun and let’s see how it is progressing.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker & actor, Taika Waititi, the movie features, Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. The upcoming MCU flick will release on July 7 (a day before the US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, a few days back it was reported that the advance booking for MCU’s one of most awaited films of the year, Thor: Love And Thunder have begun. The announcement is delightful news for their fans as they now have the option to pre-book their tickets 3 weeks prior to its official release date. Although there are some smaller cities that haven’t started yet but some major Indian cities are already showing good progress.

Although the advance booking for Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder has started in the metro cities in India but feels like people are taking their own time to pre-book the tickets. Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune which have a wide number of shows with a variety of screen options haven’t shown any progress and looking at the booking, currently, less than 10% of shows are only booked.

On the other hand, cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are comparatively showing a good response as more than 20% of shows seem to have been booked. Interestingly, the majority of the shows are booked for the IMAX screens.

As per earlier reports, it was said that Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder is likely to make around $155 – $205 Million in its opening weekend and lifetime collections will be $350– $495 Million. Although nothing is definite yet, now, we have to wait and watch how the advance booking progresses in the coming days.

