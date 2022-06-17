It’s been over two years since Aditya Roy Kapur saw his last theatrical release in the form of Malang. Now, he awaits the release of Om – The Battle Within, which was in the making for a long due to the Covid pandemic. As the film is a couple of weeks away from its release, let’s discuss Aditya’s highest grossers at the box office.

Advertisement

Speaking about Aditya’s upcoming film, it’s an actioner and has big names like Ashutosh Rana and Jackie Shroff in the supporting cast. The trailer was unveiled a few days back, and it received praises for Aditya’s tough look and the film’s action quotient. If not for all, this surely looks a treat for Bollywood action lovers.

Advertisement

Now coming to Aditya Roy Kapur‘s highest grossers as a solo hero, Aashiqui 2 is his highest-grossing film to date. It was a mega-blockbuster, but sadly, it was released way back in 2013. After this, he saw a streak of underperformers and didn’t really taste the deserved success. But with Om – The Battle Within, the actor has a chance to reinvent his image and even change the fortunes at the box office.

Will Om – The Battle Within be able to surpass Aashiqui 2 on Aditya Roy Kapur’s highest grossers list (as a solo hero) or where it will manage to grab a spot? Look at the list below to get a better idea:

Aashiqui 2 (2013) – 85.4 crores

Malang (2020) – 59.04 crores

Daawat-E-Ishq (2014) – 24.2 crores

Ok Jaanu (2017) – 23.05 crores

Fitoor (2016) – 18.61 crores

Looking at the list, one can say that Om – The Battle Within can easily grab a third place if promotions turn out to be decent. If the film turns out to be good, it can well go past Malang. Toppling Aashiqui 2 would be a tough task but not an impossible one.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Brahmastra Trailer Ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram