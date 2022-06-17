After announcing it in 2014, the first official trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra was dropped a couple of days back. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The first rushes of the first part of Ayan Mukherji’s trilogy looks intriguing and promising as the filmmaker and the leading star cast had promised it to be.

Brahmastra is based on Indian Mythology where Ayan Mukherji has created his own Astraverse world that has Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha in it.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback to the silver screen. RK was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju which had created magic at the box office. By the looks of it, Brahmastra has already earned the tag of being one of the biggest films in Indian cinema. Right from the VFX to the story, Brahmastra will drag its own set of audience to the theatre. Since Brahmastra is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, its all languages box office collections are expected to touch the sky.

By the looks of it, Brahmastra’s first-day box office collections of all languages can to 55-60 crore. Brahmastra Hindi is expected to cross the 40 crore mark on its opening day while 20 crore mark is expected at least to earn from the South box office. Given Naga Chaitanya’s appearance and being presented by SS Rajamouli, Brahmastra is expected to do wonders at the regional box office too.

We recently told you that Brahmastra could be the film to inaugurate the 500 crore club and we had listed all the factors that could lead it to create a new record.

Almost 3 months prior to its release, Brahmastra’s trailer was dropped on social media. The film will hit the screens on September 9. Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha’s makers dropped the film’s trailer 2 months ahead of its release, which is slated for August 11.

Coming back, we are all very excited to see what numbers will it open at, at the box office. We can’t wait, already!

