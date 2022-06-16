After much delay, the official trailer of Brahmastra was dropped recently. Led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in the key roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Ever since the trailer was dropped on the web, it’s trending on social media for different reasons. The first rushes were not only by lauded the film fraternity but also by the movie buffs.

Brahmastra trailer is touted to be based on Indian Mythology and the official trailer looks as promising as the makers had promised it to be.

A couple of weeks ahead of the Brahmastra trailer, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped its official trailer which grabbed attention like no other. Both the films have been in the making for a very long time now. In the past, Aamir Khan has created history with his previous releases like Dangal, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, and PK as they were the ones to inaugurate 100 crore, 200 crore, 300 crore clubs ruling the domestic as well as the international box office with its collections. But with Brahmastra being touted to be India’s biggest spectacle, will it be the one to inaugurate the 500 crore club?

You think I am kidding? Well, I am not! I think there are many factors that make me believe that Brahmastra could be the one smashing all box office records. If you are perplexed about what we are talking about then below I have listed a couple of factors for you.

The first and foremost reason for Brahmastra to enter the 500-crore club is its grandeur stature. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is made on a grand scale and its trailer to proves the same. Another reason for it being everyone’s go-to film after its release would not only be the existing star cast but also the rumoured ones. Reports are abuzz that the first part of the trilogy also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone but the names and their first looks have been kept under wraps until now.

During the announcement of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji made it clear that it will be a 3-part film. Following this, the first part is expected to have an open ending which is eventually going to create a big hype. Brahmastra was announced in 2014 which means the film has been in the making for 8 long years- which means its word-of-mouth is going to be much bigger than the other films.

As witnessed in the past, family entertainers like Dangal, Sultan and Gadar have created ripples at the box office. With Brahmastra too being a family entertainer, it is expected to smash all the records and make a swift entry into the 500 crore club. What also works in its favour is it is one of the grand Indian spectacles that will hit 70 mm and is not directed-to-web and c’mon we all know how it’s like to watch such a grand film on the silver screen? I mean I still can’t get Baahubali out of my mind.

But, but, but….! What about the negativity that has been around the film ever since its trailer was dropped? Recently, we told you that #BoycottBrahmastra was trending on Twitter for all the controversial reasons. Fans slammed and made Ranbir Kapoor trend for wearing shoes while entering a temple. But will all of this pull back the film from not reaching its full potential? Only time will tell.

Brahmastra is one of its kinds that depicts Indian mythology on such a big scale. I hardly remember any Indian mythology film which was this grand. So, Brahmastra does bring its own set of audiences too to the theatres.

All in all, I feel Brahmastra has all the reasons to inaugurate the 500-crore club. Don’t you think?

