After a long hiatus Varun Dhawan is returning to the big screen with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial JugJugg Jeeyo. A couple of weeks back, the official trailer of the film was dropped on the web and it received mixed reactions from one and all. The first rushes of the film continue to receive accolades from the industry. The star cast of the film is currently on a promotional spree and fans are waiting with bated breath for its release.

Along with VD, the film stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a special film for Varun Dhawan. It not only marks his return to the silver screen after 2 years, it could also end the dry spell at the box office for the actor. The Badlapur actor’s last two films, Kalank and Street Dancer, which were released on the silver screen in 2020, failed miserably at the box office. But by the looks of it, JugJugg Jeeyo could set a new benchmark for the actor if it beats his VD’s Kalank first-day box office collections. Yes, you heard that right!

Kalank may have turned out to be a box office dud, it, however, was the highest opener of Varun Dhawan’s career. Now to break his own record, JugJugg Jeeyo should earn 22 crores, on its opening day, for it to become the highest opener of VD’s career. Since we are talking about it, we bring you Varun Dhawan’s top 5 highest opener films of his career until now:

Kalank – April 17, 2019 – 21.60 cr

Judwaa 2 – September 29, 2017 – 16.10 cr

ABCD 2 – June 19, 2015 – 14.30 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – March 10, 2017 – 12.25 cr

Dishoom – July 29, 2016 – 11.85 cr

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya. The film’s shooting is completed and is expected to release this year only. That apart he also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

