Basking in the success of her last film Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is all set to return to the silver screen with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s next JugJugg Jeeyo. Co-starring Varun in the lead, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Viacom 18, the film is slated to release on June 24, i.e., next Friday.

Almost three weeks back, JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer was launched and it made all the right kind of noise. The film revolves around the life of a married couple Kukoo and Naina – Varun and Kiara – who want to inform their family about their decision of separating.

Well, by the looks of it, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to break all the records with its Day 1 box office collections. Until now the highest opener of 2022 is Kiara’s last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which earned 14.11 crores on its opening day. FYI, not BB2, but Kiara Advani’s highest opener film of her career is MS Dhoni which had collected 21.30 crores on day 1 followed by Kabir Singh which had little difference and made 20.21 crores.

But to break her record and set a new benchmark, Kiara Advani will have to cross the 21 crore mark on the first day of box office collections on JugJugg Jeeyo’s release date. For the unversed, we bring you Kiara Advani’s top 5 openers:

MS Dhoni – September 30, 2016 – 21.30

Kabir Singh – June 21, 2019 – 20.21

Good Newwz – December 27, 2019 – 17.56

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – May 20, 2022 – 14.11

Fugly – June 13, 2014 – 2.95 crores

On the work front, after JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. She also has RC 15 opposite Ram Charan in the pipeline.

