Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office: The year 2022 has slowly brought back life to the Indian box office. While the South industry dominated, some Bollywood and Hollywood biggies too have put on good numbers. Speaking of Hollywood, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is the highest grosser here. Seems like it has got a challenger in the form of Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming film.

For those who don’t know, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness did a business of 126.94 crores at the Indian box office. The Benedict Cumberbatch led film was expected to earn a lot more but nonetheless, it is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2022 here.

It was expected that last Friday’s release, Jurassic World Dominion would surpass Doctor Strange 2 and secure a top position. However, it’s not happening as the film has slowed down in the first week itself and won’t be able to survive post two weeks of theatrical run. Now this makes a way for Thor: Love And Thunder as it has every chance of bringing storm at the box office.

The pre-release buzz for Thor: Love And Thunder is high in India and the biggest reason is Marvel Studios’ name behind it. Yes, the studio’s name itself is enough to draw big crowds to theatres. Another reason is the popularity of the character among youth and the big success of its prequel, Thor: Ragnarok.

The above-mentioned factors are enough to secure a collection of over 100 crores at the Indian box office. As of now, it’s all set to topple Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2022 in India, unless it turns out to be really bad.

