Marvel Studio is all set to release Thor: Love And Thunder next month and excitement around the film is at an all-time high now. Often Marvel films become the highest grosser like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

As per early social trends and trailer views for Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer, the film’s buzz is quite positive. The film is also introducing new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Russell Crowe playing Zeus, and Christian Bale playing Gorr the God Butcher.

Advertisement

Moreover, the latest teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder showcased Natalie Portman as God of Thunder has also excited the fans. If the latest reports from Box Office Pro are to go by, the film is likely to be a blockbuster.

Chris Hemsworth starrer’s opening weekend collection will be less than what Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness collected in the first weekend. However, Taika Waititi’s directorial lifetime collection will be higher than Benedict Cumberbatch’s film.

The report claims that Thor: Love And Thunder’s opening weekend collections is likely to be around $155 – $205 Million and lifetime collections will be $350– $495 Million.

Marvel also recently released a new teaser trailer of the film. It gives us another glimpse at Thor’s journey for inner peace being interrupted as he has to put “together the greatest team ever” to fight against the terrifying Gorr. The trailer gives us a glimpse at some of the humor and lightness we can expect from Thor: Love and Thunder even with the threat of the God Butcher looming.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Has Kept His Prosthetic P*nis Next To Thor’s Mjollnir, Reveals Matthew Mangle: “So He’s Got Both Hammers Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram