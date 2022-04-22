Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, are the most anticipated movies this summer, as per a new poll. The MCU is back with their Phase 4, which started with Black Widow. Its fourth movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became the highest-grossing film of 2021, with $1.89 billion at the worldwide box office.

2022 marked the premiere of Marvel’s show Moon Knight, which has garnered positive reviews and ratings from critics and audiences alike. However, what fans await the most is the upcoming flicks on Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

In a recent poll conducted by Fandango, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the number 1 most anticipated film of the summer. It is followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. The number three spot is taken by Jurassic World Dominion. Other 2022 releases included in the list are Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Lightyear, and more.

The survey conducted a study of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers and was held in the first quarter of this year. At that time, Thor: Love and Thunder’s trailer wasn’t released. This means that Marvel fans are excited about the movie even without any promotions. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ advanced ticket sales have been the highest this year.

The sequel to the 2016 movie has been hyped to be full of surprises and could match the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was also said that it could be Marvel’s biggest movie to date. It is rumoured that Tom Cruise’s Iron Man will appear in the movie. Fans can expect more cameos.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be hitting the theatres on 6th May. While Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere two months after on 8th July. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

