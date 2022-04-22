Andrew Garfield confirms wanting to work with Tobey Maguire again. The duo recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and their sweet bromance captured the hearts of many. Both of them and Tom Holland as well, bonded on the sets of the MCU flick, which was reflected on the screen as well.

Advertisement

Since then, fans have wanted to watch the former Spideys work together, and now, so does Andrew. Just recently, the actors hit the headlines when they were spotted at a CAA screening of Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’ Garfield and Maguire were sitting next to each other.

Advertisement

Now, Andrew Garfield has admitted that he would absolutely love the opportunity to work with Tobey Maguire. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, The Social Network actor not just said that his fellow Peter Parker is a good actor but even praised him for being a good friend. “I would love to work with Tobey again!” Andrew exclaimed.

“He’s such a great actor and a good buddy, and I just love him. I love spending time with him…I would love to make something with him, for sure,” the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor added. Previously, Tobey Maguire revealed why he signed on to return as Pete Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Great Gatsby actor said that one of the reasons was to get together with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Though Garfield said that he would love to work with Tobey, it’s unlikely that the two will return together for an MCU movie. However, ever since the gigantic success of No Way Home, fans have demanded both the former wall-crawlers get this next individual film.

Fans want to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4, which the Moon Knight director previously teased to be possible. While Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3 speculations arose after a tweet by Marvel. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Is Old News, Mike Tyson Bloodies An ‘Annoying’ Co-Passenger On A Plane By Punching His Face Repeatedly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube