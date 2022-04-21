In a recent turn of events, Mike Tyson who will soon be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger has reportedly punched a fan’s face on the flight. The fan’s face was seen with blood and now the internet is reacting to it. Reportedly, the fan initially took a selfie with the boxer and was overly excited to be sitting behind him. He was continuously trying to speak to Tyson which didn’t go well with him and led to the punching in the fan’s face. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, the guy had annoyed the boxer so much that he lost his cool and started punching him repeatedly on the flight. The incident took place on Wednesday night as Tyson flew out from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Mike Tyson boarded the flight with his friend. Initially, the fan took a selfie with the boxer and was over excited to be sitting behind him. The fan kept trying to talk to Tyson which annoyed him and he punched him repeatedly in the face till his face started bleeding.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Reacting to the picture, a user on Instagram commented, “I know Will Smith like thank you Mike for taking the media spot light off me lol.” A second user commented, “I don’t condone violence of any kind, but if you are told to chill, it’s best you chill 👀🤣😂” A third user commented, “Crazy how he talking about rich people killing the poor… now Mike getting jammed up. Sounds kinda set up 🥴.”

Days after one infamous ‘punching’ incident happened at the Oscars 2022 involving two very renowned celebs in Will Smith, Chris Rock, we’ve been knocked down with yet another in-the-heat ‘one-man knocking another’ incident featuring yet another famous celebrity i.e. Mike Tyson.

No, we aren’t comparing the two incidents, but both involve punches, violence and a famous celebrity and hence a callback.

What are your thoughts on Mike Tyson losing his cool on a fan? Tell us in the comments below.

