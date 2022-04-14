It was a decent Wednesday for RRR (Hindi) as 2 crores.* came in. While a daily drop in collections is on the expected lines, in pockets the film was also impacted by Vijay starrer Beast (the Tamil, and not the Hindi version Raw which saw an apology of release). At least on the day they release, Tamil films with big stars tend to do well in Hindi pockets as well, something that was seen in Master as well as Valimai. The response from the second onwards is a different story since merit comes into the picture but the first days are usually good from an occupancy perspective, especially due to small releases outside the south.

Coming to RRR (Hind), the film now stands at 240.59 crores* and the good thing is that now it is less than 10 crores away from the 250 crores milestone. The postponement of Jersey has gone in its favour as it has managed to retain a good count of screens for itself. Of course, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is set for a record opening day today so the collections of RRR (Hindi) could well come down to the 1 crore mark. Still, this is a long weekend ahead so at least 5 crores more are on the cards by the time Sunday is through. That will bring the film in a striking distance of 250 crores total, which should eventually be passed in a couple of weeks from now.

It would now be interesting to see whether NTR Jr and Ram Charan sign an out and out Hindi movie as well post the film’s success or would it be yet another south based pan-India film for them.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

