KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi) Day 1 Prediction: The buzz around Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama fronted by Yash with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist is at an all-time high. The film is creating unheard records with its advance booking across the nation.

The gangster drama, which is the sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1, is releasing this Thursday and the advance booking of the show are are going houseful all over. The way in which the film is currently hyping up amongst the audiences is remarkable.

As per trade reports, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has already collected nearly Rs 25 crore across the country in advance booking. This is more than the opening day collection of all Bollywood films since the release of Hrithik Roshan fronted War in 2019.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial has an overall capacity of collecting nearly 40+ crores net on an opening day, as per trade reports. Initial prediction claimed the film may collect 25-27 crore on Day 1. Now the latest numbers indicate that it will create mayhem at the box office.

Yash’s KGF 2 is creating history in the true sense in the Hindi belts and is proving to be a monster of another level. Previous reports claimed that the normal Hindi version and IMAX version were recorded advance booking with 35-40% shows in Mumbai.

As for the Delhi-NCR region, 45-50% of shows were booked for day 1 of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the film’s Kannada version shows were fast filling with around 50-55%. Other languages show also have a good response. Needless to say, the film is following up with the trend of RRR.

KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment, which was released in 2018 became a pan-India success and made Yash a popular name beyond his original Kannada fan base.

Releasing nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

So what do you think about Yash's KGF 2? Are you excited to watch?

