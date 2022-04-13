Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated Beast has finally arrived in theatres today. It’s a true feast for all Thalapathy’s fans and they are celebrating the thriller like a festival, which is clearly seen from day 1 numbers. Below is all you need to know.

Fans last got to see Vijay on the big screen in Master, which released just before Covid’s second wave hit the country. Back then, there was a 50% occupancy rule in place and fans weren’t able to celebrate due to many restrictions. But now, as things are normal, die-hard Thalapathy fans are going bonkers.

It’s clear that Beast makers were only targeting the home state and Tamil speaking audience as there were no efforts in marketing the Hindi version, titled Raw. Now, as per trade reports stating it, the Tamil version has expectedly taken a blasting start on day 1. It has registered an occupancy of 67-72% in morning shows and is all set to create a new record.

For the Hindi version (Raw), the numbers have been low as around 12% occupancy has been recorded in the morning shows. As the masses are loving the swag of Thalapathy Vijay, the film might jump post afternoon shows. Speaking of the Telugu version, even though numbers haven’t come, reports are good for morning shows.

It will be interesting to see how Beast performs from tomorrow as KGF Chapter 2 is arriving.

