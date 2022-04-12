Thalapathy Vijay fans are going crazy with just one day left for his Beast’s arrival. The film has been highly anticipated and with songs and a trailer becoming a rage in no time, there’s a huge buzz for the movie. In our Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ too, the film is showing a superb response. Let’s see about it below in more detail.

Advertisement

Trailer

The trailer is crisply cut and the powerful BGM by Anirudh giving vibes of an action-packed thriller. As per the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay plays a spy (named Veeraraghavan) in the film and is trapped inside a mall hijacked by terrorists. Bada** Veeraghavan later goes on a mission of taking down all the evils.

It’s a treat for Vijay fans as his action avatar and heroism are perfectly packed in the trailer. Here, it’s been liked by 86% of our voters.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay’s first look posters & songs

Even before unveiling the trailer, Beast garnered a good buzz all thanks to its songs- Jolly O Gymkhana and Arabic Kuthu. While Jolly O Gymkhana is already a chartbuster due to its feel-good vibe, Arabic Kuthu is a new trend on social.

Here’s Arabic Kuthu song-

Here’s Jolly O Gymkhana song-

Before songs, the makers had unveiled two first look posters of Thalapathy Vijay from Beast. In one of the posters, Vijay is seen on a vest holding a rifle in his hand. Another one features Vijay holding a bullet in his mouth like a cigar and holding a gun. He looks damn stylish in it.

The songs and posters have been liked by a huge 86% of our audience here.

On the whole, Beast has received a thumbs up from 86% of our voters and it clearly speaks about the anticipation of the film and the craze of Thalapathy Vijay. As the Tamil superstar has always delivered what his fans have asked from him, expect an earth-shattering start at the box office.

Click here to see the results.

Must Read: Beast: Companies Flooded With Leave Requests As Employees Want To Go Watch Thalapathy Vijay; Firms Announce Holiday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube