Thalapathy Vijay has gained enough fame in the Hindi market post his pandemic release Master. Although the film didn’t work in theatres that well, it saw really good traction on OTT. Now, his upcoming Beast is scheduled to arrive on the 13th of April and all attention is set on how its Hindi version (titled Raw) performs at the box office.

To be honest, the film has a good potential in its Hindi version but the makers have missed the trick as far as opening day is concerned. With just a day in between the release day, Hindi advance booking is yet to open full-fledged and it’s really sad considering there’s a good hype in the Hindi belt.

With KGF Chapter 2 arriving a day later, Beast had a good chance of taking more than a decent start with its Hindi version. But now, as the clear picture about the advance booking is yet to come out, the opening day numbers will definitely get hampered. From now onwards, crossing the figure of KGF Chapter 1’s (Hindi) opening day (2.10 crores) will be a good enough feat and it looks to be an easy task.

We all know, how KGF Chapter 1 took over Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero by staying steady after a slow start. If Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast manages to deliver good content, it too might follow a trajectory like KGF 1 and emerge as a good box office success. KGF had made 44.09 crores and Vijay’s film has that potential despite a mighty competitor like KGF Chapter 2.

Let’s see how the story unfolds on the 13th of April!

What do you think, will Beast topple KGF Chapter 1 and be a stepping stone for Thalapathy Vijay’s pan-Indian appeal? Let us know through comments.

