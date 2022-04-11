KGF Chapter 2 is everywhere! The epic action entertainer starring Yash is currently the hot topic in India and is in the talks of cinema enthusiasts. Scheduled to arrive this Thursday, the film has posed a threat to some really big box office records, and below is all you need to know.

As we all know, KGF 2 is roaring in advance bookings and the response is equally terrific for all languages. The film has been predicted to rewrite previous box office record books, by even taking over recent sensation RRR. Below are five major records which are expected to see a major turnaround:

Opening Day (All Languages)

It’s topped by SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which made a gigantic 134 crores on day 1 through all languages’ versions. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had made 121 crores to hold the 2nd spot. The 3rd, 4th and 5th spots are held by Saaho (88 crores), 2.0 (63 crores), and War (53.35 crores). KGF Chapter 2 is expected to grab the 3rd spot by beating Saaho and hitting the 100 crore mark. It won’t be a surprise if the film surpasses Baahubali 2.

Opening Day Of Hindi Dubbed South Films

The list is topped by Baahubali 2 as it raked a humongous 41 crores with its Hindi version. Saaho is at no. 2 with 24.40 crores in its kitty. 2.0 (20.25 crores), RRR (20.07 crores) and Kabali (5.20 crores) are at 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively. Here, KGF Chapter 2 is a contender for the no. 1 spot and we aren’t surprised considering the hype.

Lifetime (All Languages)

Here, KGF 2 might not surpass the king Baahubali 2 (1031 crores), but there are high chances that it will go past RRR (now at 720 crores*) and grab the 2nd spot. The 3rd, 4th and 5th spots on the list are occupied by Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), 2.0 (408 crores) and Dangal (387.39 crores).

Lifetime (Hindi)

Here, Baahubali 2 looks invincible with a grand total of 511.30 crores. Dangal is at 2 with 387.39 crores. Sanju (341.22 crores), PK (339.50 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores) are at 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively. If not no. 1, the film is definitely in the race to compete for the rest of the four positions.

Worldwide Gross

This list is topped by Dangal which made an unprecedented sum of 1899.35 crores. Baahubali 2 holds the 2nd spot with 1800 crores, while RRR is at 3rd with 1030 crores (still running). Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores) and Secret Superstar (902.92 crores) are at 4th and 5th positions respectively. If the movie manages to strike a right chord with the audience, the film might become a 4th entrant of the 1000 crore club and compete with RRR. Baahubali 2 looks out of reach as of now.

