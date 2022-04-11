RRR [Hindi] scores a third consecutive good weekend at the box office as over 20 crores came in. This was pretty much on the cards as well since the competition is not really there, either from the (lack of) new releases or the holdover ones [The Kashmir Files, Attack – Part 1].

In fact, on Sunday the collections went up further as 9 crores* more came in. This was pretty much the need of the hour as well since this is practically the last big weekend for the SS Rajamouli as the screens would be prematurely curtailed from Thursday on.

In fact, the film was also doing especially well in the IMAX version but Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore released on Thursday gone by and ended up occupying this format. There are a handful of such screens in India currently and hence the pinch was felt by RRR [Hindi]. If not for this movie, the collections may have seen a further improvement. The same is going to be the case for the coming week as well since KGF: Chapter 2 is also being promoted quite aggressively for the IMAX version and hence RRR would be entirely without such format.

Nonetheless, RRR [Hindi] has still done quite well so far to reach 230.09 crores*. This didn’t seem like the case even from a distance before the film’s release and even an opening day of 20.07 crores* also guaranteed a 150 crores lifetime and not more than that. It has been due to its inherent merits that the film has reached this far and in turn set a benchmark for south dubbed films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

