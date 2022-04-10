With 1.25 crores* more collected between Friday and Saturday, the collections of The Kashmir Files have reached 249.50 crores*. The film has benefitted due to no new releases, as a result of which the screens and shows have been retained to a good extent. It’s just that a large volume of the target audience has been exhausted and hence the footfalls aren’t as immense as was the case in the first three weeks.

Advertisement

Still, whatever is coming in for the film is anyways added bonus and there are still four more days (till Wednesday) that there would be some sort of collections. Then KGF – Chapter 2 will hit every other film like a tsunami and it’s not just The Kashmir Files but even RRR [Hindi] that will see a premature end of its run. However, what awaits the film before that is the 250 crores milestone and that would be accomplished today.

Advertisement

The film will stay on to be one of the biggest grossers ever in the history of Bollywood (ever since 100 Crore Club came into existence post the release of Ghajini). The next biggie in list is Kabir Singh which had netted 278.24 crores in its final run, hence emerging as an all time blockbuster. The Kashmir Files would fall way short of that target though. Interestingly, the leading man of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, is having a release this Thursday in the form of Jersey and that’s almost three years after his last film’s blockbuster run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Anu Malik Reveals The Story Behind His Famous Song, ‘Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali’ On The Latest Episode Of ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube