SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files – featuring Anupam Kher in the lead, are shattering box office records worldwide. While the epic period action flick is nearing the Rs 1000 crore mark at worldwide BO, the film centred on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley has collected about Rs 250 crore.

Now, in a recent conversation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma – who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Khatra (Dangerous) and production venture, Dhahanam, opened up about the two films. While he called the heartwrenching story based on true events a gamechanger, he didn’t share the same sentiment for the big-budget, pan-India film. Read on to know all about it.

During a recent interaction with India Today, Ram Gopal Varma commented on the impressive numbers and love Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli’s RRR have been receiving. While talking about the two post-pandemic hits, the director said, “RRR is not a gamechanger and according to me, I don’t think it can bring about a change. It is a film that is produced on a lavish scale. And RRR is a kind of film that comes once in four or five years. To mount a film on such a scale, you need a director with a great track record – someone like Rajamouli.”

Explaining further, Ram Gopal Varma continued, “If you consider The Kashmir Files, it is a real gamechanger. It gives filmmakers the much-needed confidence. That is, if you make a film on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and it spins over Rs 250 crore, look at the performance level. This is what The Kashmir Files did. Obviously, RRR and The Kashmir Files are minting money. But, it is easy to make The Kashmir Files, but not RRR. Not everyone would have Rs 500 crore as a budget. But, producers would surely have Rs 10 crore as budget.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files presents a fictional storyline set during the exodus of Kashmir pundits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency. The film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. SS Rajamouli’s RRR depicted the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their fight against the British Raj. This pan India film also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

