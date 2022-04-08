SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively, is ruling the box office. While the epic period action drama has raked in around Rs 1000 crore at the global box office, the film’s Hindi version has collected close to Rs 200 crore already.

Given the success the film is tasting, fans are anticipating and asking for a sequel. During a recent event held to celebrate the film’s success, the film’s leading men – Tarak and Ram, spoke about if a sequel is on the card and if they want it to. Read on to know all they said.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a special event held on Wednesday in Mumbai to celebrate RRR’s success, Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about the epic drama receiving a sequel. Tarak, while stating that fans are demanding a sequel and it is fair, said, “I’m pretty sure that if he (SS Rajamouli) doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also!”

Jr NTR continued, “I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully, it becomes true. He should make RRR 2.” His co-star Ram Charan stated that he feels content and is glad that the film could release after a series of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Of course, we all will be delighted again if Rajamouli sir thinks of RRR 2,” he added.

While the film’s lead stars said they would be delighted with a sequel, SS Rajamouli too spoke about a part two. The acclaimed filmmaker said he is still trying to “cool off from the heat which the movie generated”. He told the media present there, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli directed epic period action drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

