Being in the industry for over a decade but still, it was Kabir Singh that helped Shahid Kapoor get into the 100-200 Crore club. As the actor is gearing up for the release of Jersey, during the trailer the actor had confessed that even after the success of his 2019 film he had to chase big filmmakers for work. His confession left everyone in shock and during a recent conversation with a leading media portal, the Ishq Vishk star clarified what he meant by his statement.

His upcoming film is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name featuring Nani. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in important roles and revolves around the life of a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son’s wish of a jersey. The film was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, but got indefinitely postponed due to the rise in COVID cases.

Earlier during the trailer launch of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone by saying, “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who’ve made these 200-250 Crore films. I’ve never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn’t know where to go, it was all new to me.”

Now in an interview with Bollywood Life, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the statement if that’s really the case. Reacting to the query the Udta Punjab star said, “See, I did say that, but what I meant is that I’ve always been approaching all kinds of filmmakers for work, still do, and will always continue to do so as there’s nothing wrong in that.”

“I’m never bothered if I need to go up and ask a filmmaker for work or discuss the possibility of a collaboration and I like to do so as it offers me a lot of options. So, yes, I’m still going ahead and speaking to filmmakers because that’s the way an actor will get work that satisfied him or her,” he adds.

In another interview with CNN News18, Shahid Kapoor reacted to the controversy surrounding Kabir Singh and confessed that the character was not perfect, he said, “I never thought Kabir was a great guy but he had a great amount of love in his heart. He just went about things in a very destructive manner and that’s why everything that happened to him, right?”

