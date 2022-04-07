John Abraham is basking over the praise he’s receiving for his latest release Attack. In a recent chat, the actor spoke about creating own space in the industry and how everyone should collaborate with each other instead of competing. Speaking about actors overshadowing each other in films, John gave example from the film Ocean’s Eleven and compared himself with Brad Pitt.

His latest science fiction action film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics; however, they praised the action sequences. A sequel is in development.

Attack star John Abraham recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, where he spoke about actors overshadowing each other in films. On the other hand, he even recalled the time when critics used to write him off after every film, however, the actor claims some of them asked him for work as a writer.

Talking about actors overshadowing each other in films, John Abraham said, “I always give one example, of Brad Pitt in Ocean’s Eleven. I think I am the Brad Pitt, where George Clooney, Matt Damon are performing and Brad Pitt is having a burger in the back. I feel every actor has got his space. If you are in front of the camera (and take up some space), I think those days are gone. No one cares.”

“In fact, it is my aim as a producer to collaborate with other actors. I want Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan to work with me. I want every actor to work with me. My thought process is different.”

During the same conversation, John Abraham was asked about his feeling when people write him off. The Dhoom actor says that he never read comments but there was a time when he was written after every film, “They keep writing me off after every film. And there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s okay. My point is very simple, all these people who have written me off today probably half of them have come to me for work as writers. Maybe they need some help. I try and help as much as I can.”

“They say ‘listen, we are very sorry, we said what we had to because we didn’t know you’. They have their own reasons, could be unhappy marriages, or they wake up unhappy. It’s okay. I understand. But now when they come to me for work, it’s nice. I try and help them and say ‘listen, you could have been good critics, you are failed writers but no problem, any help that I could give from my side, I will I whatever I can’.”

On the work front, John Abraham has already started working on Attack Part 2 and be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

