Every couple has fights and disagreements. Yes, even if it’s Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. But rare are those celebrities who come out in the open and accept it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did once admit to fighting with husband Abhishek Bachchan almost every day. And his reaction was nothing but savage! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

There have been multiple times in the past when rumours around trouble in paradise has been reported. Sometimes it has been allegedly due to disagreements between Aish and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, and other times due to her intimate scenes.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview with Vogue admitted that she was constantly fighting with Abhishek Bachchan on an everyday basis. Reacting to the same, AB had said, “But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise.”

Abhishek Bachchan further added, “Women don’t make up! But we have a rule—we don’t sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we’re just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they’re always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn’t matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it’s futile, it makes no sense.”

But one cannot deny that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are true couple goals. The duo have prioritized their family over everything else and the proof of it is their daughter, Aaradhya. The actress has also been making a lot of noise over her pool pictures with her baby girl.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Breaking: Parineeti Chopra Opts Out Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal For Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube