Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful and celebrated female superstars of our country. The eternally beautiful Aish has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades now and has given us some of the most memorable performances of Hindi cinema. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when during an interview, the Taal actress opened up on Alia Bhatt and the support given to her by her godfather and director Karan Johar. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor which was released in 2018. And before that, she was seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in which Aish was seen in a never before avatar and her onscreen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor raised quite a few eyebrows too.

Talking about our throwback today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once in an interview with Bollywood Hungama praised Alia Bhatt and her performances as an artist. “I’d like to say, way to go. It’s wonderful that she is enjoying and exploring her craft and her time here in films the way she is. I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you, for the longest time, and she smiled,” the actress said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, “It’s great for you as an actor as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities which are virtually there on her lap literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that, so Kudos!”

There’s no doubt that Alia is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood right now and her recent release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ heaped her praises from all around the world.

