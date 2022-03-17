Oprah Winfrey is one of the greatest, most famous talk show hosts in the world, and during her journey to the top, she has made a lot of connections from both the Hollywood and Bollywood industry. Among others, Winfrey has quite a good rapport with the Bachchan family as she interviewed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on her show on multiple occasions.

Well, the rapport indeed runs so deep that there was also a time when the talk show host once visited the couple’s house here in Mumbai but did you know that she was asked not to bring cameras to the house at the time?

It was back in 2012 that Oprah Winfrey had visited Mumbai and kept her old promise with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, that she’ll come to visit them at their home in Mumbai. A video released by the “OWN” YouTube channel showed Oprah herself explaining the events that took place that day. At the time Aishwarya had just given birth to her baby girl Aaradhya and had kept her face and name hidden from the eyes of the media.

Oprah Winfrey explained, “When I called and said I wanted to drop by, they said, ‘Come on by, you cannot bring cameras’,” At the time, though she was not able to take an image of Aaradhya, she did get to meet her and even got to hold her. She said, “Just like her parents, let me tell you, she’s gorgeous, lit from within.” Stating that both Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were present in the house, Oprah said that they headed to a party hosted by Parmeshwar Godrej.

As per the host, the part that impressed her the most was the number of fans following the Bachchan family had. She said, “When those gates opened, I went ‘woah’. I’ve seen paparazzi, but I ain’t never seen nothing like this. I don’t know what that is out there. People crawling over the cars, and yelling and screaming, whoa.”

